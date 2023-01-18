This is what happened on January 18

13 Interesting and noteworthy events of regional or international importance that we can relate to 1671 Welsh buccaneer Henry Morgan captures Panama City from Spain.

Story continues below Advertisement

1644 Perplexed Pilgrims in Boston report America’s first UFO sighting. 1677 Jan van Riebeeck, 57, the first Dutch governor of the Cape Colony, dies in Batavia. 1778 Captain James Cook stumbles across the Sandwich Islands (the Hawaiian Islands).

1788 The first ships carrying 736 convicts drop anchor in Botany Bay, Australia. 1900 Two Black cattle-herders are captured and executed at Mafeking by burghers, in accordance with a council of war decision on cattle-rustlers. President Kruger repudiates the decision and orders that the practice stop. 1943 The Soviets say they have broken the long siege by Nazi Germany of Leningrad by opening a narrow land corridor, although the siege would not be fully lifted until a year later.

Story continues below Advertisement

1976 Lebanese Christian militias kill at least 1 000 people in Karantina, Beirut. 1991 Boris Becker and Italy’s Omar Camporese play the then longest tennis match in Australian Open history. Becker wins. 2005 The Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, is unveiled.

Story continues below Advertisement