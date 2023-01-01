Through the lens: Our photographers’ best pictures from 2022

Our team of award-winning photographers have again delivered some incredible pictures throughout the year.
This is a selection of some of the top photographs from 2022.
South Africa - Cape Town - 17 April 2022 - A man uses a bucket to put out a blaze in Joe Slovo. Three-hundred homes were gutted in a devastating fire that ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town, leaving about 1 200 people displaced. Ten fire engines, seven water tankers and 70 firefighters were deployed to the area to bring the blaze under control, with firefighters managing to extinguish the blaze just before midnight. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 29 January 2022 - Gavin Lerena celebrates after winning the MET 2022, riding Kommetdieding to victory in the 160th running of the prestigious MET 2022. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA South Africa - Cape Town - 12 October 2022 - A massive anti-crime operation in Marikana informal settlement and surrounds. This involved over 750 officers from Metro Police, Law Enforcement, Traffic, and LEAP, SAPS and more. K-9 and mounted units are also deployed these operations will continue randomly.The most recent quarterly crime statistics indicated a downturn in crime in all areas where LEAP officers are deployed, except in Philippi East and Crossroads. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 12 July 2022 - Chief Autshumao Francisco McKenzie, being forced to leave the gathering by the Western Cape First Nation Collective. Two Khoi groups who are supporting and opposing the Amazon River Club Development, faced off against each other outside the Cape Town High Court. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 14 June 2022 - Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis. The intense cold front arrived with strong interior winds, heavy rainfall and cold conditions across the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape.Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 17 April 2022 - A man uses a bucket to put out a blaze in Joe Slovo. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 12-June 2022 -The Cape Winelands District Fires services battled a fire that started on the Lourensford Estate earlier in June. The teams spent the night hours actively protecting properties behind the Mt Fleur area. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 21 - November - 2022. MyCiTi bus burning in Landsdowne road in Khayelitsha. Day one of the taxi shutdown saw chaos break out in Khayelitsha. Three buses, including MyCiTi and Golden Arrow buses were set alight in Khayelitsha, while another one was hijacked with passengers inside and later recovered. Two women were injured while jumping off a bus that was being shot at. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 6 May 2022. A candlelight vigil was held for Hillary Gardee on Friday evening. Hillary Gardee was laid to rest in Kwamagugu township, Mbombela, Mpumalanga. Gardee, 28, was abducted on April 29 and her lifeless body was found abandoned in a field in Mbombela. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 30 June 2022 - A MyCiTi bus crashed on Nelson Mandela Boulevard over the inbound and outbound lanes. Photographer: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 17 January 2022 - The sea turtle rehabilitation team of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation released 44 rehabilitated sea turtles approximately 30 nautical miles south of Hout Bay. The turtles were all rehabilitated at the Two Oceans Aquarium over the last couple of months after being found stranded on Western Cape beaches. The group that was released included Geri, the three-flippered green sea turtle that has been recovering in the I&J Ocean Exhibit for the last couple of weeks. After months of rehabilitation, the turtles were cleared for release by the vet, with some tagged with satellite tags to enable the animals to be tracked, and others tagged with microchips, similar to those used in house pets. On the morning of the release, all the turtles were packed into travel crates, transported to Hout Bay harbour and loaded onto two boats. The team and crew headed out about 30 nautical miles in order for them to encounter the warmer currents that can be found south of Cape Town during the summer months. Once these temperate waters were reached, the turtles were released to the great joy and jubilation of all on board. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 6 February 2022 - Various environmental groups and activists gathered at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg to protest against the Australian company that plans to conduct seismic testing on the south to west coast of South Africa. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
South Africa - Plettenberg Bay - 1 September 2022 - A handful of locals braved the morning chills to take a dip in the ocean at Central Beach on the first day of spring. Some have the tradition of going for a morning swim on the 1st morning of every month of the year. Photographer: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Tembisa - 01 August 2022. A child runs across the street during a service delivery protest in Tembisa. Photographer: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 1 November 2022 - Dancers Tasmin Andrews and Andre Maarman from Unmute Dance Theatre performing the Dust to Man act during the Diversity in Dance show at Artscape Theatre Centre's ArtsAbility Festival this week. Photographer: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency South Africa - Knysna - 06 May 2022 - The 2022 running of the Simola Hillclimb was the 12th edition of what has become South Africa’s premier motorsport lifestyle event with a growing international footprint. A drive-by is put on for the public along Waterfront Drive before the main race event, the King of the Hill challenge, on Saturday and Sunday. Photographer: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 23 May 2022 -
The Cape of Storms
O cape of Storms! although thy front be dark,
And bleak thy naked cliffs and cheerless vales,
And perilous thy fierce and faithless gales
To staunchest mariner and stoutest bark;
And though along thy coasts with grief I mark
The servile and the slave, and him who wails
An exile’s lot, and blush to hear thy tales
Of sin and sorrow and oppression stark:-
Yet, spite of physical and moral ill,
And after all I’ve seen and suffered here,
There are strong links that bind me to thee still,
And render even thy rocks and deserts dear;
Here dwell kind hearts which time nor place can chill-
Loved kindred and congenial friends sincere.
A poem by Thomas Pringle (1825)
Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 06 November 2022 - About 60 box carts took part in the Red Bull Box Cart race in Bokaap in Cape Town. The fastest cart took 45 seconds to reach the finish line. Photographer: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa - Tembisa - 01 August 2022. Cars torched during the service delivery protest in Tembisa. Photographer: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 20 June 2022 - The refugees living in the parking lot of Paint City, next to Bellville taxi rank, are living in extreme poverty. Their sanitary facilities have been removed and it has been reported that several women have given birth in the refugee camp after being turned away from nearby hospitals for lack of identification documents. World Refugee Day is an international day organised every year on 20 June by the United Nations. It is designed to celebrate and honour refugees from around the world. The day was first established on 20 June 2001, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) South Africa - Cape Town - 13 March 2022. A dark and wet start for the 44th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. 22 500 cyclists took part in the event in 2022. The race route is 109 kilometres long, with several challenging uphill rides around the Mother City's iconic Table Mountain. The race starts at the Grand Parade in Cape Town. It then follows a short section of the N2 called Nelson Mandela Boulevard, then the M3 to Muizenberg, and then Main Road along the False Bay coast to Simon's Town and Smitswinkel Bay. The route then crosses the peninsula in a westerly direction, past the entrance to the Cape of Good Hope section of the Table Mountain National Park (within which Cape Point is situated). It then heads north along the Atlantic coast through Scarborough, Kommetjie, Noordhoek, Chapmans Peak, Hout Bay over Suikerbossie hill to Camps Bay and ends next to the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point. Photographer: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)