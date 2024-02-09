Top 5 Valentine’s Day meal specials in Cape Town

Cape Town is a city known for its food. Filled with great restaurants and amazing views, February 14 is sure to be packed with opportunities for you this Valentine’s Day. 1. Black Marlin – Millers Point, Simon’s Town A set menu of thoughtfully curated dishes is on the menu and Black Marlin this Valentine’s Day.

A starter, main and dessert option are all provided for just R395 per person. Meat, fish and vegetarian options provide a selection for each palate, leaving you feeling thoroughly satisfied with each bite. To book, call 021 786 1621 or book online.

2. The Brass Bell – Main Rd, Kalk Bay Perched on the edge of the ocean, this restaurant is a perfect setting for a Valentine’s day by the sea. Brass Bell will be offering a four-course set menu, beginning with a delightful starter featuring two salmon roses, two pomegranate and zesty lime oysters, and a glass of Simonsig MCC. The shared course includes truffled arancini balls with roasted garlic aioli, an exotic tomato and buffalo mozzarella salad with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar, and baked camembert with crostini.

For the main course, choose between the Salmon Linguine in a white wine cream sauce with fresh herbs and parmesan, the succulent Fillet of Beef with dauphinoise potatoes, baby carrots, and a mushroom and brandy sauce, or the flavourful Mushroom Risotto with creamy wild mushroom risotto, parmesan shavings, and fresh rocket. Conclude the evening on a sweet note with a dessert platter for two, featuring chocolate cake balls, Crème Brûlée, brandy pudding squares, and a luscious brandy butterscotch sauce. The price is R600 per person and is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

To book, call 021 788 5455. 3. Iron Steak and Bar – 114 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre For R699 per person, enjoy a three-course set menu and a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival. Choose between a fish or meat starter, and mains include a burger, steak, chicken, or vegetarian options.

For dessert, enjoy their chocolate mousse with the classic salted caramel ice cream. To book, call 021 422 1175 or visit their website. 4. Grub & Vine – 103 Bree Street, Cape Town, South Africa Enjoy a delightful tasting menu or a three-course meal at Grub & Vine this Valentine’s Day.

The tasting menu offers a journey of flavours and is priced at R1,350 per person, while the three-course coordinated and streamlined meal costs R950 per person. This well-crafted menu expresses love in unique and intriguing ways and is bound to make your special someone feel valued and adored. To book, call 087 153 5244, or book online.

5. The Galileo Open Air Cinema – Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens If you’re looking for a more relaxed, outdoor activity this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the Galileo open air cinema in Kirstenbosch. The whole week is filled with festive opportunities, from their Galentine’s day viewing of Coyote Ugly on February 13, to the Wedding Singer viewing on February 15. On Valentine’s Day, there will not be any showings in Kirstenbosch as the screen will be in Stellenbosch, but for the days before and after, Galileo has you covered.

With options for the whole family, a group of friends, or a cute date night, the evening will not disappoint. To book, head to their website. Bonus Entry: 6. Cattle Baron – Harbour Bay Mall, Dido Valley Rd, Simon’s Town Choose between a two-course meal option of a starter and a main or main and dessert at this classic Cape Town location.

For R325 per person, choose from options such as snails, buffalo wings, or a salad for starters, a fillet and calamari combo for mains, and a selection of classic South African desserts. This special will run from February 11 to 14, so if you’re already busy on Valentine’s Day, Cattle Baron has you covered. To book, call 021 612 0903.