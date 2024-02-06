Top 5 Valentine’s Day meal specials in Pretoria

Gear up for this Valentine’s Day for a celebration of love at these five amazing locations in Pretoria. Be it for a private dinner, or a fun night out, Pretoria has you covered with an array of options to choose from.

1. LeSi Restaurant – 5 Darlington Rd, Lynnwood Manor Enjoy an evening of dazzling entertainment with singing waiters and delicious food. On February 14 at 6pm, join them for a four-course meal and delectable flavours. Welcome drink – Pink lady sparkling wine cocktail.

The starter will be smoked salmon and Tuna mousse with smoked salmon slivers and crème fraîche with chive, lime and dill, or a falafel salad bowl with herbed Greek yoghurt dressing. The main course choices are a Cape Malay lamb curry pot with baby potatoes and onions, yellow rice, vegetables, sambals, and citrus chutney, or a braised Asian style pork belly with orange, honey and soy, buttery mashed potatoes, vegetables, and an Asian jus, or a Greek Stuffed crumbed chicken breast with lemon cream sauce, spicy orzo pasta and roasted tomatoes with chorizo, feta and basil. The vegetarian option is a roasted vegetable moussaka with baby spinach, double cream yoghurt and mint. Dessert is sparkling wine and raspberry possets with a rose meringue and berry syrup.

The price is R600 per person, with the accompanied singing waiters serenading you throughout the meal. To book, visit the website. 2. Steyn’s Culinary School – 345 Glyn Street An enchanting evening awaits you with this sit-down meal, filled with the finest ingredients.

This three-course meal will ensnare the senses and leave you thoroughly satisfied. Starting at 6.30pm, visit the culinary school for an amazing evening of love and excitement. Priced at R700 per person, be sure to book to secure your spot.

To book, WhatsApp 072 645 5167 or visit their website. 3. Picnic and Movie Night – Monte de Dios Country Boutique Hotel, 106 Achilles Road If you’re looking for a more relaxed setting over the weekend before Valentine’s Day, look no further than an evening with a picnic and a movie on February 11, at 4.30pm. You will receive a romantic picnic basket for two and sit down for a delightful screening of a movie yet to be announced.

The basket will include a cheese selection of brie, camembert and mature cheddar, a cold meat selection of pastrami and hickory ham, a cracker selection, as well as figs in syrup. Tzatziki, chicken liver pate, and basil pesto will also be provided. A chicken wrap, a butternut and chickpea salad, mozzarella beef sliders, a tartlet trio and a strawberry skewer dipped in chocolate are all also on the menu.

The price is R395 per person for the wjole package. To book, visit the website. 4. Club Run – Run/Walk For Life Rietondale, 58 van der Merwe Street, Rietondale If you’re looking for an active day out, go for the run/walk for life event on February 14 at 6pm.

This event is open to the public and is R30 for the 3.5km, and R60 for the 7km. Kids are also free to take part, with kids under 6 years old getting free entry. Food and tea or coffee stalls will be available on site, and participants are asked to dress in red to celebrate the day of love.

Pre-registration online closes on February 13, but registration on the day is also available. If you’re a walker or a runner, this day out is bound to put a smile on your face. To register, visit the website, or register at the venue.

5. 16th by KOI – The Capital Trilogy, Amarand Ave For a more formal dining experience, Delheim is offering a wine pairing with a delicious tasting menu set on Pretoria’s highest rooftop. The KOI restaurant on the 16th floor if the Capitol Trilogy building is holding a fantastic evening for all the lovers out there. With panoramic views and fresh air all around, the night will be one to remember.

Presenting their first Wine Dinner in partnership with Delheim wines, join them for an evening of fun and celebration. Taking place on February 14 at 6pm and for R750 per person, you are sure to enjoy every moment. To book – email [email protected].