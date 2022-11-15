Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini opening up the industry for young actors, influencers

Veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini’s eyes light up when he talks about his upcoming five new productions that will give 10 lucky rising actors a chance to break into the industry. Dlamini, who is known for his role as Stan Nyathi on e.tv’s soapie Scandal, has clinched an uplifting partnership with growing South African telecommunications company Poket Mobile, to not only give young actors a stepping stone to their dreams but also create alternative revenue streams for established influencers.

“I want to help young actors fulfil their dreams and assist influencers who have built a good name for themselves monetise the huge number of followers they enjoy on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. “Thanks to my partnership with Poket Mobile, we can now turn those followings into money and not just likes,” he said. Dlamini who has also had starring roles on Generations, Jacob’s Cross, InterSEXions, Rockville, Room, Tempy Pishas and Uzalo, said he was passionate about seeing the dreams of creatives come true, be they actors, musicians, poets or comedians.

“I am happy to have found a partner like Poket Mobile who share my vision for growing the arts industry, and allow influencers draw sustainable incomes from the many years of hard work they have spent building their names,” said the 56-year-old actor. The veteran actor said, through the lucrative partnership, he will identify the top social media content creators in Mzansi. “As one of the identified top Influencers, they will stand a chance of winning a choice between a once off R200 000 cash prize or a R600 000 Ambassador contract (R50,000 per month for 12 months) from Poket Mobile.

“The competition is quite simple. To stand a chance of winning this and other available prices, influencers get their followers to vote for them on 37304,” said Dlamini. Other prices include four iPhone 14 Promax 128gb phones and a brand new Suzuki S Presso. The competition closes on November 30.

Poket Mobile chief executive Edwin Anderson said they were excited to partner with Dlamini. “We are a company that believes in nurturing talent. We believe South Africa has the most amazing influencers and content creators. “However, they have not really monetised their big followings enough. At times, they end up being discouraged and yet they have talent. Our partnership with Luthuli is to assist our creatives to reach new levels of financial freedom. Those likes must be converted into cash,” said Anderson.