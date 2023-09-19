Viral TikTok video reveals how cars enter and exit malls. And no, they don’t build them inside the mall

In a recent viral TikTok video, a jaw-dropping display of vehicular skill left viewers astonished as it showed the process of cars entering and exiting malls with utmost precision. And no, they do not open the roof or assemble them inside the mall.

Another popular sentiment how was the car was being built in the mall, shedding light on the common misconception held by some viewers. “Who would have thought, I always thought they built the car in the mall”. A nostalgic comment reads, “When I was young, my dad told me they watered toy cars until they got big”. Many viewers said how they can “finally die in peace”.

TikTok users also asked how they get to the higher floors of the mall, as the video did not show it. Usually, cars drive through the back entrance of the mall or if there is an entrance with a parking lot, they will use that. The doors are usually wider in the back, making manoeuvring the car easier and most malls usually use the back entrance as a delivery landing spot.