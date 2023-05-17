WATCH: 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival gets underway on Tuesday

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival gets underway in the southern French city on Tuesday evening, amid concerns about possible protests over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. It faces potential disruption from the CGT union, which is planning to use the event as a platform to protest the president’s controversial retirement plan.

This year will also see the return of controversial US actor, Johnny Depp, who stars as King Louis XV in the film, 'Jeanne du Barry', which opens the festival. There has been an outcry from some quarters over his presence at the event, following his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard last year over her claims that he was physically abusive. The festival includes several other premieres, including 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', the fifth and final outing for Harrison Ford as the whip-cracking archaeologist.