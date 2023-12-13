“You have all these options in front of you, but you have to find the best one and in (the game of) chess you always have to make the best move. “So, you have to look ahead for a few moves to see what the consequences are going to be of your decision and it’s the same way in life.”

These are the words of singer, guitarist, busker and father of two, 47-year-old, Tommy “Guitarlah” Rynhardt. He offered this advice to youth at risk of being drawn into a life of crime. Whatever has happened in the past, this busking course is his second chance, and he is making the most of it – everyone loves him. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Rynhardt is one of eight talented buskers who have been part of Cape Town Arts Festival’s (CTAF) “Beyond Busking Programme” which is a free three month training course in which eight talented buskers have been mentored and trained ahead of the CTAF at the Castle of Good Hope. The event is free and is sponsored by The Department of Sports Arts and Culture, Ariva Arts Foundation NPC, the Western Cape Government and took place on December 9 and 10.

Rynhardt’s musical journey started at the age of eight with the influence of his musical Belhar family in Cape Town, a strong religious background and musical performances in the church. Tommy “Guitarlah” Rynhardt currently lives in a shelter in Cape Town, and the original song he has written while on the current busking course was written during time spent in prison. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News He said that while he was not a gangster, Rynhardt was rebellious as a child and this trait led him to serve time in prison. There, at Riebeek-Wes Prison, he mentored fellow inmates, teaching them life skills and playing his guitar for them. “You have to look ahead for a few moves to see what the consequences are going to be of your decision...” On Friday, Rynhardt fine tuned “Alone”, his first original composition at Cape Town Sound Studios. He said the song, inspired by the inmates at Riebeek-Wes Prison on the last day of serving his sentence, in 2005, speaks not only to people who are incarcerated, but also to people trapped in philosophical prisons prevalent in society at large.

Tommy Reinhart has a heart of gold. He has added so much value to the course by offering his exceptional guitar skills to assist other buskers. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Rynhardt, who currently resides at a shelter for the homeless in Woodstock, says he is a simple soul who is not looking for riches and stardom. His wish is to have enough income, so he can be independent, provide for his family and put a roof over his head, while continuing to help and inspire others. Creative Director, Ariva Arts Foundation, Lynne Holmes said: “Tommy Rynhardt was one of the buskers that auditioned at the Castle of Good Hope. Lynne Holmes, Creative Director, Ariva Arts Foundation and musician, Tommy “Guitarlah” Rynhardt. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News “It’s always a difficult choice to pick (one person) out of multiple auditions, but something about him struck us; his sincerity and he had great sensitivity. The way that he sang and performed was unique. So we included him in the course and we haven't been disappointed.