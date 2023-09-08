WATCH: Adorable newborn born orangutan offers new hope for endangered species

Primate conservationists at Chester Zoo are celebrating the birth of a newborn Bornean orangutan. Born to doting parents Sarikei and Willie, the new baby arrived during the early hours of Thursday 31 August, following an eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy. Experts say the rare baby is a “positive step in the right direction” for the protection of the highly threatened species.
When it grows up, the newborn orangutan will join a European-wide conservation breeding programme aiming to bolster the population of the rare primate in conservation zoos. Sarikei is a “great mum” according to her keepers and has spent lots of time cradling her baby closely to bond.
Rampant habitat destruction has seen the lush rainforests of Borneo cleared for agriculture, logging and unsustainable oil palm plantations. The enormous loss of habitat, coupled with illegal hunting and conflict with farmers when orangutans have driven the animals to the very edge of existence.
The island of Borneois the only place where these magnificent apes are found, and it has lost more than 40% of its rainforests since 2000. Palm oil plantations are a particular culprit, and to help animals like the adorable newborn who are still in the wild, experts at the zoo also helped develop a new mobile app, named Palm Oil Scan, that can help customers buy only products made with sustainably sourced palm oil.