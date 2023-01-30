WATCH: Amazing moment baby Komodo Dragons hatch captured with time-lapse video

The hatchlings included 10 new arrivals - and were a mix of boys and girls.

Amazing time-lapse video from San Antonio Zoo has captured the hatching of baby Komodo dragons.

“This monumental hatching is a testament to the zoo’s persistence and commitment to conservation,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

“The hatchlings are thriving, and we are looking forward to watching them grow and help preserve the existence of Komodo dragons”.

There are over 3,000 lizard species, but the Komodo dragon wins the prize for being the largest living lizard in the world! It is a type of monitor lizard, an ancient group of reptiles with ancestors that date back more than 100 million years.