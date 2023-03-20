WATCH: Armenian production 'Aurora's Sunrise' wins Grand Prize at FIFDH

Armenian animation Aurora's Sunrise has taken home the Grand Prize at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) in Geneva after 10 days of documentary and fiction film screenings. The production follows the true story of Aurora Mardiganian, a 14-year-old girl who survived the Armenian genocide and journeyed from Turkey to the US before becoming a Hollywood sensation.

It was the first animated film of its kind to be made in Armenia and was recognised by the Academy Awards earlier this month in the International Feature Film section, becoming just the second animated documentary film to be nominated in that category after Danish production Flee in 2022. Director Inna Sahakyan, who was unable to travel to Switzerland, was represented instead by an Armenian delegation to the United Nations. The Oscar nominee also secured the top Jury Award for best documentary at the MiradasDoc Festival in Spain on 4 February.