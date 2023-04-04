WATCH: Artist Turns Alpine Sports Car Into Futuristic Exhibit For Art Paris

Artist Turns Alpine Sports Car Into Futuristic Exhibit For Art Paris. At the opening of Art Paris 2023, French motor racing and sports car firm Alpine unveiled "Metamorphosis", a work by artist Arne Quinze. It went on display until Sunday 2 April 2023, on the esplanade of the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris. The work has an aluminium structure with LEDs emanating from an Alpine A110 chassis, mounted on a floating podium to levitate it. It represents a dreamlike manifestation of the technology behind the car's existence.

For the third consecutive year, Alpine is exhibiting an original work at Art Paris, the world's leading event for modern and contemporary art. Quinze says: “This piece is the result of an exciting dialogue with Alpine to imagine a new form representing what, for me, symbolises the magic of racing, speed and the fusion between the driver and his car, between man and technology, between speed and nature”. Founded in 1999, Art Paris has become in 25 years the unmissable artistic event of the spring, a discovery fair that innovates, breaks new ground and explores modern and contemporary art. Art Paris celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023.