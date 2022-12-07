Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Bahrain festival season opens celebrating art, food, and music

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

A festival was held at Bahrain Fort, celebrating the history and glories of Bahrain.

The audience witnessed performances by the police and cavalry band at the Fort, which dates back to 5,000 years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

The festival's activities were launched in conjunction with the launch of the "Muharraq Nights" celebration, which will last until December 10 in the city's historic neighbourhoods.

The event celebrates design, art, fashion, food and music at several locations in Muharraq.

Related Topics:

travel and tourism

Share