WATCH: Cape Flats barber Adiel Salie is simply a cut above the rest

Cape Town – A Cape Flats barber has once again proven his skills as he took the Barber of the Year award at the annual Duel of the Barbers 2022 that took place in Woodstock on Sunday. Adiel Salie, 40, from Bonteheuwel has been in the industry for 24 years and currently owns the Gents Pride Barber Shop in Bluegum Street.

The married father of two said his passion for barbering started at the age of 15 and when with friends he was always the one doing hair, cutting hair or making new patterns. Speaking to IOL, Salie said his haircutting skills soon became an income and at the time people started paying R5 a cut. “I remember when I dropped out of school I went to work in a clothing factory for about three years. It was a permanent job but I was still cutting hair on the side.

“Then I worked in a barber shop for about two years before opening my own shop at 23,” he told IOL. On Sunday, during the Duel of the Barbers, Salie was awarded the Barber of the Year 2022. He entered four categories – two categories for Blitz Fade, Perfect Cut and Street Style.

Adiel Salie won Barber of the Year at the Dual of the Barbers 2022. Picture supplied His sterling performance in his categories led him to win one of the big prizes of the competition. “During the Blitz Fade in 2020 I did the fastest haircut in 58 seconds during the same competition. “This year, I broke the record and did it in 13 seconds.

“With all my achievements, this one is one of the biggest things for me. When I look back at 2018, when I started competing, I did so well. Adiel Salie won Barber of the Year at the Dual of the Barbers 2022. Picture supplied “Even when I didn’t get a prize it never stopped me. For me, this reflects my career and history as a barber,” Salie said. His prizes include barbering equipment such as Wahl clippers, machines, bags and much more to the value of R24 000.

“The equipment is what barbers dream of,” Salie said. He is a licensed barber and has some high-end clients such as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde popping in to get snipped by the best. Adiel Salie won Barber of the Year at the Dual of the Barbers 2022. Picture supplied Since competitions have criteria only suited for certain barbers, Salie, who has seen the tremendous talent across the Cape Flats, is set to host his second barbering competition, Underground Battle.

“This competition is raw and open to all barbers or anyone who can cut. All ages and talent are welcomed,” he told IOL. Husaym Rajie, 38, from Rondebosch and the owner of Rajie’s Barber in Crawford, walked away with the title of Dual Master. Adiel Salie won Barber of the Year at the Dual of the Barbers 2022. Picture supplied Rajie who is a fourth-generation barber, won in the Perfect Cut and Blitz Fade categories.

“In the Blitz Fade category with 20 other competitors, my time was 32 seconds. “This sent me through to the second round of dual master which consisted of a 15-minute cut between myself and another barber. “We also got a random hair model during this section of the competition,” Rajie said.

Husayn Rajie won Dual Master at the Dual of the Barbers 2022 competition. Picture supplied He has been cutting hair for 20 years and is beaming with pride at his achievement. “During the early stages of my career I was cutting side-by-side with my father. Winning this is very nice. To win such an award by a prestigious company (Wahl) validates our craft. “It’s not just about bragging rights but being a fourth-generation barber this means I can bring home a trophy again this year for my heritage and for my family to be proud of,” Rajie told IOL.