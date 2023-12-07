WATCH: Cheeky baboon steals hearts and snacks at year end party in Cape Town restaurant

Patrons at a Simon’s Town restaurant got more than they bargained for at their year-end party when a baboon stole and ate some of their food. In a heart-warming twist of events at what is believed to be the Black Marlin Restaurant in Millers Point, Simon’s Town, Cape Town, a mischievous baboon turned an ordinary dining experience into a moment of unexpected amusement for patrons.

Year End Party in Simons Town - South Africa pic.twitter.com/CgVMeJpsKo — Reneé Everett (@ReneeEverett) December 7, 2023 The cheeky primate made headlines after it boldly stole and munched on food from unsuspecting restaurant-goers. The delightful escapade was caught on camera and quickly became a sensation on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. As patrons attempted to shoo away the furry thief by playfully tossing bits of food its way, the baboon proved to be one step ahead, gleefully gobbling up the treats with each attempt.