Friday, February 3, 2023

WATCH: Classical musicians play to tramway riders in Nantes

Published 56m ago

Two pianists and four saxophonists played on Wednesday afternoon for the passengers of two public transport lines, in the western French city of Nantes.

As part of the 29th La Folle Journée festival, an annual french classical music event held over five days, the saxophonist quartet Ellipsos and the pianist duo Hervé Billaut and Guillaume Coppola played excerpts from their repertoire, trying to keep their balance despite the movements of the tram.

"It's really the idea that music should be present everywhere" in the city, explained René Martin, founder of the festival.

The festival is due to finish on Sunday, 5 February.

