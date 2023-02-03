WATCH: Classical musicians play to tramway riders in Nantes

Two pianists and four saxophonists played on Wednesday afternoon for the passengers of two public transport lines, in the western French city of Nantes.

As part of the 29th La Folle Journée festival, an annual french classical music event held over five days, the saxophonist quartet Ellipsos and the pianist duo Hervé Billaut and Guillaume Coppola played excerpts from their repertoire, trying to keep their balance despite the movements of the tram.