WATCH: Footballing Felines Steal The Show At Paradise Wildlife Park

A pride of white lions at Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park have been showing off their football skills to the public, sending their support to the England football team as they progress through the World Cup.
The three lionesses of the pride have skills to rival any World Cup team and their male lion Moto is no stranger to a few strong passes. The giant footballs were seen across the lion habitat with quick and fast passes across the grasslands. Zuri, the youngest of the pride, is the keenest footballer showing off her skills throughout the habitat .
A spokesman of the park said: “This is a great source of enrichment for our lions and a great way to support the England team as they progress into the next stage of the World Cup”.
The lions at Paradise Wildlife Park have been a great support to the team in previous years and have been visited by various members of the England team. Paradise Wildlife Park hopes this will bring a smile to the Three Lions team as they get ready for their quarter final against France.