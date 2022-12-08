WATCH: Footballing Felines Steal The Show At Paradise Wildlife Park

A pride of white lions at Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park have been showing off their football skills to the public, sending their support to the England football team as they progress through the World Cup.

The three lionesses of the pride have skills to rival any World Cup team and their male lion Moto is no stranger to a few strong passes. The giant footballs were seen across the lion habitat with quick and fast passes across the grasslands. Zuri, the youngest of the pride, is the keenest footballer showing off her skills throughout the habitat .