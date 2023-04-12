WATCH: French artist creates amazing 3d murals that look like they're bursting from the walls

A French artist is transforming abandoned buildings into pieces of art with his incredible 3D murals. Self-taught graffiti enthusiast Pierrot, who identifies himself as SCAF on his social media channels seeks out unconventional places to adorn with his amazing depictions.

Designs range from massive animals to recognisable cartoon characters. All of Scaf's murals are rendered two-dimensional but through perspective, light and shading, the figures appear as if they're jumping out from the walls.