WATCH: French photographer Richard Bellia showcases work devoted to passion for rock'n roll

Fans of French photographer, Richard Bellia are in for a treat with the opening of a gallery in the French city of Annonay showcasing his work. After a career spanning over 40 years, fuelled by a passion for rock n' roll, the artist decided to settle in the medieval town, close to Lyon.

For the photographer, Annonay is the perfect choice of location - both close to a vibrant metropolitan city and away from the crowds at the foot of the Massif Central and Ardèche Mountains. He says his love story with photography began in the summer of 1980 with a concert featuring The Clash and The Cure that changed his life. Since then, he has not stopped photographing the French, British and World rock scene, from Nirvana to Iggy Pop, through iconic French singer/songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.