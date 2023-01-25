WATCH: Gone in 60 seconds, Checkers Sixty60 biker stuns crowd at Brakpan drag race

Only in South Africa! A Checkers Sixty60 biker has caused a stir on social media after showing off his speed skills during a recent drag racing event. Chatting to IOL, automotive photographer and filmmaker, Stefan Kotze said the biker showed up at a drag racing event at the Rock Raceway in Brakpan where he took on a fellow biker.

"These guys just pitched up and for entertainment the organisers let them do one run down the drag strip. It really made everyone's night," Kotze said. In the clip, the rider is seen revving the bike as he and his opponent await the countdown. A man stands in the middle of the two bikers and signals for them to take off.

Clear winner? The Checkers Sixty60 biker of course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Kotze | SA Speedhunter (@stefankotzemedia) Commenting on Nitro Crew International's video, Terence J Odendaal said: "Calling all Steers, Pick n Pay and McDonald's bikes to challenge now." "I will say he just made the best advertising for checkers ... Even in a race you will get faster delivery," added Neil Markgraaff.

