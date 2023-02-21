WATCH: Highlights on tour du Rwanda second race

The Tour du Rwanda, considered the most significant cycling race in Africa, has started its 2023 edition and will take place in different parts of the country until February 26. Ethan Vernon, a British cyclist riding for Soudal Quick-Step, won the second stage of the Tour du Rwanda 2023, which went from Kigali to Gisagara.

Story continues below Advertisement

This victory marked his second consecutive win, and he completed the 132.9-kilometer stage in 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 30 seconds. He also won the red jersey for winning the stage. During the race, which was a short and intense day, Vernon out-sprinted his competitors, including Henok Mulueberhan from Eritrea and Jeroen Meijers from Terenagnu Polygon, to cross the finish line first. Although the day had some challenging climbs in the first hour of racing, the profile became gentler for the rest of the day, except for a small hilltop of 1 kilometer at a 7.3% incline which proved to be a challenge for sprinters.

Vernon will wear the yellow jersey as the overall leader again during the third stage of the race, which will take place from Huye to Musanze on Tuesday. While Vernon was successful, it was a disappointing day for the local Rwandan riders who failed to finish in the top ten, with the highest-placed being Bike Aid's Eric Muhoza in 28th place and Team Rwanda's Samuel Niyonkuru (30th) and Eric Manizabayo (34th).