WATCH: Houston Zoo opens world's first Galapagos Islands exhibit

The Houston Zoo is the first zoo in the world to build a major conservation-focused exhibit based on the Galápagos Islands. Ever since it was visited by Charles Darwin and played a role in his formulation of the theory of evolution, the Galapagos and its unique species have been a sacred place for naturalists and conservationists.

No other place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation more. About 97% of the reptiles and land mammals, 80% of the land birds, and more than 30% of the plants found there are endemic meaning they are found nowhere else and among the world’s most endangered species.