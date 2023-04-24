WATCH: Houston Zoo opens world's first Galapagos Islands exhibit

The Houston Zoo is the first zoo in the world to build a major conservation-focused exhibit based on the Galápagos Islands. Ever since it was visited by Charles Darwin and played a role in his formulation of the theory of evolution, the Galapagos and its unique species have been a sacred place for naturalists and conservationists.
No other place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation more. About 97% of the reptiles and land mammals, 80% of the land birds, and more than 30% of the plants found there are endemic meaning they are found nowhere else and among the world’s most endangered species.
Most of the animals in the Galápagos Islands exhibit are closely related species and will serve as ambassadors for their Galápagos cousins. Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo opened the exhibit and shared remarks about how Houston’s role and responsibility to keep our oceans clean and look after the most vulnerable places on the planet.
Among the animals one can see there are giant Galápagos tortoises, blue iguanas, sally lightfoot crabs, green sea turtles, sharks, cownose stingrays, and other colourful fish. A particular delight are the Humboldt penguins, who have their own climate-controlled environment, meaning they do not have to battle the Texas heat.
The new Galápagos Islands exhibit at the Houston Zoo is also helping save marine animals in the wild as funds raised through admission and memberships go to marine conservation programmes to protect the wild counterparts of the species living in Houston.