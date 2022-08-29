WATCH: ‘It was amazing,’ says UK athlete who wheeled herself over the Comrades Marathon finish line

Durban - The M13/N3 route between Pietermaritzburg and Durban was abuzz on Sunday as families and friends showed up in their numbers to support the 95th Comrades Marathon. After two years, communities hauled their braai stands, Bluetooth speakers and camp chairs and lined up alongside the route to enjoy a day out with the family while cheering on those running the ultramarathon.

English athlete Claudia Burrough garnered the loudest claps and cheers as she wheeled herself over the finish line at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Speaking to SuperSport at the finish, she said she signed up to participate in 2019 and had to wait two years.

English athlete Claudia Burrough passing the 45th Cutting area in Sherwood. Picture: Se-Anne Rall English athlete Claudia Burrough passing the 45th Cutting area in Sherwood. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Currently the holder of six Ultramarathon World Records, Burrough said she didn’t want to look at the route prior to taking part and with most wheelchair racers taking part in races run in cities, the hills along route were no match for her.

“Some of those hills are quite a surprise, but it was amazing. Most of the hills had amazing crowds and everyone was cheering. It’s just an incredible atmosphere the whole way along. It just keeps you going,” she said. Burrough hinted that she might be back when asked if she would take part again.

She added that the experience was amazing and she would probably be back for the “up run” from Durban to Pietermaritzburg next year.

Source: Strava Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube this morning handed out awards to winners of the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon during the Champions Breakfast Prize-giving ceremony held at Elangeni Hotel, Durban. The award recipients included the 2022 Comrades Marathon winners Tete Dijana (male category) and Alexandra Morozova (female category).

The awards also went to the top 10 gold medallists, first KZN male and female winners, first South African male and female winners and top club prizes in yesterday’s Ultimate Human Race. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube with 2022 Comrades Marathon winner in the female category Alexandra Morozova. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane Supplied