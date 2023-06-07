WATCH: Matschie's tree kangaroo born at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is celebrating a conservation milestone with the birth of an endangered Matschie's tree kangaroo. The female joey, named Kikori, was born to mother Arona and father Bek, at the end of August 2022 at the Safari Park's Walkabout Australia.

The baby Matschie's tree kangaroo is only emerging now, however as they are about the size of a jellybean at birth, after a 45-day gestation period, then the joey crawls into its mother's pouch, where it attaches to a nipple and begins to develop as it gains nourishment. The joey remains in the pouch until around 6 months of age, when it becomes considerably more active—and movement is often seen outside the pouch.