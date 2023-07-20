WATCH: Morocco women's football team inspires young players

Morocco's women's football team, the Atlas Lionesses, is inspiring the next generation of female footballers at a club in Casablanca. The Avadas football club on the outskirts of the city of Casblanca is home to 12 young avid footballers.

The girls are amongst the numerous young Moroccans across the country who are signing up for football, following the Lionesses' success in the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 and the men's team's success at the Qatar World Cup. "This sport gives me confidence," says Rabab Tougha, 14 years old. The young player is aiming high and hopes to play for the Moroccan team one day. Investment in women's football

If women's football is enjoying increasing popularity today, it is due in part to a development strategy put in place in 2020. "The Royal Moroccan Federation has invested in women's football. Since then, the way of seeing it has changed, there is a palpable interest and evolution," says Khadija Illa, president of the Women's League. Since 2021, the Kingdom has two professional divisions, whose clubs - 42 in total - engage in training teams of young players aged under 17 and 15 years old.