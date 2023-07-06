WATCH: Mum Transforms Rental Home Into A Colourful Masterpiece

A mum-of-two has transformed her rental property into a colourful art piece. With permission from her landlord, Tasha McBrinn embarked on a radical makeover journey in January 2019. Inspired by her favourite '90s TV shows, the transformation cost just £300 ($379). Tasha's love affair with colour began when she fell head over heels for a sunny yellow sofa.
From there, her imagination ran wild, and she ditched the idea of a simple colour palette in favour of a rainbow extravaganza. Tasha employed holographic wallpaper, framed prints, and a stroke of artistic genius to transform her living room into a grunge graffiti room. Armed with Montana black spray paints and tester pots she had from previous projects, she unleashed her creativity.
Tasha said she started by spray painting the wall with her TV on, and then worked around the rest of the room from there. The living room and kitchen weren't the only spaces to receive Tasha's magic touch in a whirlwind 72-hour transformation, she gave the downstairs toilet a bold makeover for just £50.
While Tasha acknowledges that her style may not be everyone's cup of tea, she finds humour in comments suggesting her decor might induce headaches. As someone who has dealt with migraines since her teenage years, she assures everyone that her vibrant home has never triggered one!