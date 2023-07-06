WATCH: Mum Transforms Rental Home Into A Colourful Masterpiece

A mum-of-two has transformed her rental property into a colourful art piece. With permission from her landlord, Tasha McBrinn embarked on a radical makeover journey in January 2019. Inspired by her favourite '90s TV shows, the transformation cost just £300 ($379). Tasha's love affair with colour began when she fell head over heels for a sunny yellow sofa.

From there, her imagination ran wild, and she ditched the idea of a simple colour palette in favour of a rainbow extravaganza. Tasha employed holographic wallpaper, framed prints, and a stroke of artistic genius to transform her living room into a grunge graffiti room. Armed with Montana black spray paints and tester pots she had from previous projects, she unleashed her creativity.