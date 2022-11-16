WATCH: NASA Artemis 1 finally launches to the Moon

NASA's new Moon rocket blasted off on its test flight with three dummies aboard early on Wednesday, bringing the United States a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time in 50 years. If all goes well during the three-week flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the Moon, before the capsule returns to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December.

After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket thundered skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 4 million kg of thrust and hitting 160 km/h within seconds. The Orion capsule was perched on top, ready to bust out of Earth orbit toward the Moon around two hours into the flight. The launch follows nearly three months of vexing fuel leaks that kept the rocket bouncing between its hangar and the pad. “For the Artemis generation, this is for you,” launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said shortly before liftoff, referring to people who were not alive for the Apollo program, which ended 50 years ago.

The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar-exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the Moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025. The 98-metre SLS is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, with more thrust than either the space shuttle or the mighty Saturn V that carried men to the Moon.

A series of hydrogen fuel leaks plagued the summertime launch attempts as well as countdown tests. A fresh leak erupted at a new location during Tuesday night's fueling, but an emergency team managed to tighten the faulty valve on the pad. Then a US Space Force radar station went down, resulting in another scramble, this time to replace an ethernet switch.

Orion should reach the Moon by Monday, more than 370,000 km from Earth. After coming within 130 km of the Moon, the capsule will enter a far-flung orbit stretching about 64,000 km beyond. Test flight dummies in orbit for 25 days The $4.1 billion (€3.9 billion) test flight is set to last 25 days, roughly the same as when crews will be aboard.

The space agency intends to push the spacecraft to its limits and uncover any problems before astronauts strap in. The mannequins - NASA calls them moonequins - are fitted with sensors to measure such things as vibration, acceleration and cosmic radiation. "There’s a fair amount of risk with this particular initial flight test,” said mission manager Mike Sarafin.