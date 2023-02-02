WATCH: New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

FOX 5 New York reports that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the retail sale of certain pets on Nov. 15. According to the governor's office, the new law seeks to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders."

Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, via statement. I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, via statement. The Humane Society of the United States said the new law is a "victory."

Our undercover investigations have exposed sick puppy sales and cruel practices in New York pet stores, highlighting the need for this historic law, Kitty Block, Humane Society CEO, via statement. New Yorkers will no longer be duped by pet stores into spending thousands of dollars on puppies who are often ill and almost always sourced from dismal puppy mills, Kitty Block, Humane Society CEO, via statement. The new law goes into effect in 2024.

