This weeks location is King David Mowbray, situated in the leafy suburb of Pinelands in Cape Town, South Africa.
The challenge is simple! Choose a Hole, choose 1 club, and then play the hole as fast as possible!!
The only rule is that you cannot hit a moving ball. The shots don’t count, it’s your time that matters. Who will win?
Hole: 18th, 120m from the green.
Club selection: Herschelle | 8 iron Shawn | Wedge
Vehicle: Herschelle | motorized golf cart Shawn | Go-orange Electric Golf Scooter.. it’s rapid!!
