Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Watch: One Club Challenge - Herschelle Gibbs

Published 33m ago

Share

This weeks location is King David Mowbray, situated in the leafy suburb of Pinelands in Cape Town, South Africa.

The challenge is simple! Choose a Hole, choose 1 club, and then play the hole as fast as possible!!

Story continues below Advertisement

The only rule is that you cannot hit a moving ball. The shots don’t count, it’s your time that matters. Who will win?

Hole: 18th, 120m from the green.

Club selection: Herschelle | 8 iron Shawn | Wedge

Vehicle: Herschelle | motorized golf cart Shawn | Go-orange Electric Golf Scooter.. it’s rapid!!

Book a round at King David here

Follow us on your preferred social media platform and keep an eye out for the next guest on Signature Holes in Cape Town and The Winelands, in support of Cupcakes of HOPE

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Share