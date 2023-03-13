WATCH: Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cape Town tour

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Pro Cyclist and sports champion is collaborating with Khaltsha cycles in Khayelitsha to improve the lives of teen girls in the area. The team completed their first Cape Town Cycle tour as part of 30,000 cyclist who circled the picturesque peninsula. Some of the team members were unable to cycle a year ago.

"We have this great vision of what this centre can do for these girls you know. To be able to empower them, with the help of tutors as well. To have a computer centre, to do their studies in the afternoon and then once they finish their studies they can get on an indoor trainer and they can ride on a platform like swift where I can join them, from abroad and they can be in a safe environment where they don’t have to worry about traffic and punctures and all these things." said Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, pro cyclist.