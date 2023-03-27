WATCH: Relativity Space Launch Largest Ever 3D Printed Spacecraft

As a two-stage, expendable rocket, Terran 1 has nine 3D printed Aeon engines on its first stage and one Aeon Vac on its second stage. Like its outer structure, all Relativity engines are entirely 3D printed, and use liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid natural gas (LNG). The launch, dubbed "GLHF" (Good Luck, Have Fun), comes seven years after Tim Ellis, 32, co-founded Relativity Space in a small rented office in Seattle.

Relativity Space launched its Terran 1, an entirely 3D printed rocket, from Launch Complex 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida on 22 March 2023. Standing at 110 ft. tall and 7.5 ft. wide, Terran 1 is the largest 3D printed object to attempt orbital flight.

The test flight was classed as a “successful failure” as Terran 1 fell short of reaching orbit - but launched flawlessly and made it through Max Q, the most dangerous and turbulent point of its ascent.

In a tweeted statement, Relativity Space said: “Today’s launch proved Relativity’s 3D-printed rocket technologies that will enable our next vehicle, Terran R. We successfully made it through Max-Q, the highest stress state on our printed structures. This is the biggest proof point for our novel additive manufacturing approach. Today is a huge win, with many historic firsts".

Their rockets are designed by computer and shaped by Stargate, the largest 3D metal printers in the world. From humble beginnings, Relativity Space has grown to a value above $4 billion and a workforce of before Terran ‘s launch.