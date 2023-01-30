WATCH: Rendez-vous: The best of art and culture in Europe

From Clermont-Ferrand to Bucharest and Humlebaek in Denmark - this week’s Rendezvous brings you a carefully selected taste of some of the best film, photography, and ancient treasure you can see in Europe this week. Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Story continues below Advertisement

It is the world's largest festival dedicated to short films with 400 shorts on show from all over Europe and the world offering a real-time panorama of today’s cinematographic creations. Between competitions and retrospectives, all formats and genres are screened for more than a week in Auvergne, in the heart of France. Gauri Gill retrospective at the Louisiana gallery

Louisiana kicks off 2023 with a comprehensive exhibition of works by the Indian photographer Gauri Gill. The exhibition is the first major survey of the artist’s work and features more than 200 works from her most significant series. Over the last two decades, Gauri Gill has especially captured the lives of India's marginalised rural communities by creating an original body of work characterised by a mix of several photographic genres. Dacia: The last frontier of Romanianness

Story continues below Advertisement

Finally, a historical and archaeological exhibition is currently breaking records in Romania. At the National History Museum Dacia, the last frontier of Romanianity exhibits all the objects of this pre-Roman civilisation that occupied present-day Romania and Moldavia. The Dacian bracelets, the golden helmet from Cotofenesti, and other famous pieces of gold and silver, ornaments, weapons, and ceramics are on display. All the pieces have been brought from 45 museums in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.