WATCH: Rising director wins competition aimed at challenging movie stereotypes

A London director has been crowned the first-ever winner of a national film competition with a project that aims to challenge the stereotypes about ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.
Jamaican-British rising star Monique Needham scooped the top prize for her M&M'S #FilmsYouWantToSee campaign on Thursday night and was awarded £25,000 to bring her idea to life.
Titled Sunday Dinner, the film concept follows the story of Maya, a young, queer Jamaican-British woman who enlists the help of her grandmother to keep the rest of her family in line when she brings her girlfriend home to meet them.