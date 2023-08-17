WATCH: Rwanda's Hope Butera, rising from the Orphanage to Basketball stardom

Last week, the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023 wrapped up in Rwanda, uniting teams from diverse African regions. A standout was a young Rwandan player Hope Butera who significantly contributed to her team's success. From a humble background and raised in an orphanage, Hope Butera's journey to basketball stardom is nothing short of inspiring. Introduced to sports at a young age, she found her passion in basketball and grew into a standout player.

"I have always loved sports, I used to play volleyball for a little and then one coach saw me, he then invited me to a basketball camp, I started playing basketball, I got to love it. I kept doing it and still doing it." says Butera "I got invited to under 16 national team, I did good and I was like ‘oh I can do this’, then went to under 18, then senior team". Despite being able to navigate her way in the sports Industry, Hope says one thing that is holding many women back from joining basketball is lack of confidence and not seeing any value in sports.