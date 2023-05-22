WATCH: Senegalese youngest film director breaking barriers at Cannes festivals

The youngest film director in this year’s Palm d'Or race, who is a French-Senegalese director Ramata-Toulaye Sy presented her first film, "Banel & Adama", on Saturday. Born in France to Senegalese parents, she brought out this romance as a tribute to her African culture and also to fill a gap in the film landscape.

"All I wanted, little by little, was to really deconstruct, deconstruct this vision of Africa that we have, even on the place of women in relation to Banel. And that's why she's an unsympathetic character. She's not the smooth, oppressed, black African woman who seeks help, who we expect. Banel, I know she's very unsympathetic and a lot of people can't like her and so much the better. It's completely assumed and that's also why we wanted to deconstruct all the codes we knew about cinema and Africa," said Ramata-Toulaye Sy, a French-Senegalese director. Banel & Adama is the story of a young couple whose love is put to the test by the traditions of their village, located in northern Senegal, on the border with Mauritania. Ramata is now hoping that her film at this years Cannes festival will position her for better recognition.