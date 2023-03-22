WATCH: South Korea's 'Seoul Ring' Will Be World's Tallest Eco-Friendly Spokeless Ferris Wheel

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has unraveled plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel. Named Seoul Ring, the wheel will be located in Haneul Park, offering stunning views of the nation’s capital.
The structure will enliven the skyline of Haneul, which was once a trash disposal site but has now been overhauled into an ecological park. In line with the area’s sustainable goals, the wheel will run on green energy, including solar power.
It will house 36 glass carriages, with a capacity of 25 occupants per car and will be able to accommodate as many as 1,200 visitors per day. The Seoul Ring won’t just be a deck to provide sweeping views of the surrounding land, but its presence will also hold symbolic meaning. Its proximity to the northern border represents the government’s wish for “a unified Korea,” CNN reports.
Seoul Ring is set to top the current largest spokeless Ferris wheel, which is located in China’s Shandong and touts a height of 475.7 feet. The government is investing 400 billion Won (US$411 million) into the project which will commence construction in 2025 and is slated to see completion in 2027.