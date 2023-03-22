WATCH: South Korea's 'Seoul Ring' Will Be World's Tallest Eco-Friendly Spokeless Ferris Wheel

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has unraveled plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel. Named Seoul Ring, the wheel will be located in Haneul Park, offering stunning views of the nation’s capital.

The structure will enliven the skyline of Haneul, which was once a trash disposal site but has now been overhauled into an ecological park. In line with the area’s sustainable goals, the wheel will run on green energy, including solar power.