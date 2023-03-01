WATCH: Stunning The Bolder Cabins Allow You To Sleep Overhanging A Fjord

Stunning The Bolder Cabins Allow You To Sleep Overhanging A Fjord. If you don’t mind heights and love stunning views ‘The Bolder’ on Norway’s West Coast could be the ideal vacation spot. Architects Snøhetta has been working with local entrepreneur Tom Bjarte Norland and Danish interior brand Vipp to develop the unique experience on the edge of Norway’s Lysefjorden. The Bolder project consists of four cabins lifted over the ground designed to harmonise in the best possible way with their spectacular surroundings.

The four cabins, named: Stylten, Myra, Stjerna, and Eldhuset are located on the edge of Lysefjorden. They are lifted above ground on large concrete pillars and have glass facades for guests to appreciate the natural surroundings from inside their private cabin and to bring the outdoors inside. “The goal was to create a total experience for the visitors. Coming back to a cozy, warm wooden nest with a spectacular panoramic view of the ever-changing weather after a beautiful day of hiking along the fjord”, says Frank Denis Foray, Snøhetta architect. When stepping inside, guests are left with the illusion of floating in the air on the edge of the cliff with unobstructed views over the fjord and mountains, filled with Bonsai-like pine trees and boulders left by the glaciers when the ice age came to an end thousands of years ago.