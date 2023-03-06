WATCH: Sudanese mosaic artist revives African country's historic moments through ceramic creations

That's because he's chosen to express himself by depicting key public figures or reviving pivotal events in Sudan's history such as the 2019 protests against ousted president Omar al-Bashir and the demonstrations against the 2021 military coup.

Despite being an ancient art form, mosaics aren't popular throughout Sudan which means sourcing glass tesserae difficult and expensive. In response, al-Sherif uses what is available (usually ceramics) to create his artworks.

"People started to gradually understand the art of mosaic through my works, media, and social media. I perhaps influenced many people through my works (and helped them realise) that there is an art called mosaic presented to them and they began understanding and accepting it," said Abu Bakr al-Sherif, who's been working with the material for almost two decades.

To ignite national interest in mosaics, he is decorating public spaces with portraits of public figures including former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. He has also been teaching the craft since 2010, inspiring his students and attracting a new wave of artists.