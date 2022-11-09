WATCH: Surfer High-Five Wins World Sports Photography Awards Inaugural Amateur Competition

These are the top 10 images of the inaugural amateur chapter of World Sports Photography Awards.

The winning photo was captured by Kevin Kielty in Los Angeles. The photograph reveals an incredible moment a surfer high-fives a friend as he enters a barrel at the famous Southern California surf-sport, The Wedge.

Amatuer photographers from around the world submitted images into the competition which covers all sporting categories. The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography.

Designed to recognise and celebrate incredible sports images and the photographers who take them the World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.