WATCH: This Palestinian teenager has developed an app that can decipher why your baby is crying

Living with infant twins and a newborn brother, this Palestinian teenager used their constant sound of cries to develop an app, which she says can help mothers identify the reason their infant is crying. 15-year-old Layali Khatib, who lives on the outskirts of the West Bank's Jenin, worked on software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the sound of infants' cries and identify the cause of their crying, whether it is hunger, sleepiness, pain or a wet diaper.

While preferring not to share the specific details of how her app works, Khatib says the process involves recording the sound of a child while crying, which is then analyzed through AI processes, resulting in a list of possible reasons and solutions for the tears. Khatib began developing the application, which she called "Motherhood Guide" in 2019. The young developer says her app works with 93 per cent accuracy. The "Motherhood Guide" app can be used for infants under 18 months and also gives caregivers tips and tricks on easing their child’s discomfort.