WATCH: Toronto Zoo's white rhino Sabi is pregnant!

Toronto Zoo's White Rhino Sabi Is Pregnant! On Mother’s Day weekend Toronto Zoo staff announced their 13-year-old white rhino Sabi is expecting her first calf! While every rhino pregnancy is exciting, Sabi’s is especially so.

Following her arrival in Toronto in 2012 the zoo’s Reproductive Science team identified that she exhibited "long" estrus cycles, which have made conception a significant challenge for her. Following continual adjustments in husbandry and diet, Sabi’s behaviour in spring 2022 suggested that her hormonal cycles had switched from the subfertile long cycles to the typical cycle length.