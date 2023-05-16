WATCH: Trio of Saki Monkeys arrive at London Zoo's Rainforest Life

London’s only living rainforest has welcomed a charming family of White-faced Saki monkeys. The family of three – made up of Mum Kaituma, Dad Milagre and 10-month-old baby Maya – moved to London Zoo from sister-site Whipsnade Zoo and have settled in well to their new home in the zoo’s temperature-controlled tropical biome, Rainforest Life.

The unique-looking primates are, for the first time in their lives, sharing a mixed species habitat where they’ll swing freely with their rainforest neighbours – from tamanduas to a baby two-toed sloth. Visitors to London Zoo will be quick to notice Milagre’s striking white face. As a species, White faced saki monkeys display sexual dimorphism whereby males and females have different visual characteristics, such as colouring or markings. Only male Saki monkeys develop bright white fur around their faces, like Milagre.