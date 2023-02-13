WATCH: Volunteers in Egypt gather donations to send to Syria

Volunteers in Egypt announced on Friday having collected 90 tons of donations to be sent to the areas in northern Syria devastated by the earthquake.

"We planned to collect two tons of donations to send (to Syria, Ed.).

This became much bigger than we thought, it reached very high numbers.

Two tons are supposed to be sent in one container but they became eight containers to be sent on a boat. Twelve large loaded vehicles and now another three aeroplanes, each one will carry 20 tons. We reached 90 tons as a total of collected donations - and we have a maximum capacity of 120 tons", informed Hassan Abdul Taawab , Tatanaki Foundation worker.