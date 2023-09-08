WATCH: Was Michael Jackson’s phone stolen in Durban?

Street buskers are the life and soul of cities across the world. They rock your world and entertain passing pedestrians for a few coins and, if they're "bad" in the best way, some notes. Durban is no different, and over the years, the city has smoothly criminalised its streets with entertaining buskers from mimes, clowns, singers, and even a man who blew his cheeks up to the size of two mini soccer balls.

The latest busker to moonwalk his way onto the streets of Durban is a Michael Jackson impersonator. His moves are so off the wall that they're almost identical to that of the King of Pop, leaving Durbanites and the internet saying, “Wanna be startin’ somethin”? However, a TikTok video of the MJ impersonator that's going viral has got tongues wagging and people asking, “Was Michael Jackson's phone stolen? Or was it just another part of his 'dangerous' act”?

The video, shot by a user named Ndabe1128, showcases the Michael Jackson impersonator performing the hit song "Billie Jean" on Durban’s main street, Pixley Ka Seme (formerly known as West Street). As he's "working day and night," a man in a cap seemingly "slides" by and takes a cellphone out of his bag. "Did somebody just steal his phone?" user Nelie asked in the comments.

"Someone stole from his bag... South Africa though," another user chimed in, followed by, “(Am) I the only one who is seeing the guy stealing from Jacko’s bag? #SAMA28 #durban #durbantiktok ♬ original sound - Ndabe1128 @ndabenhle1128 An average Tuesday afternoon in Durban😂 #fypシ However, if you "keep the faith" and inspect closer, you'd see that when the MJ impersonator flings his cap to the side of the street, a man returns into the video shot with it. This same man is the one who takes the phone out of the bag. He then places the phone in MJ’s hat, making it clear that they're "together" in this act.