We are hanging on by a thread: woman who married rag doll claims he cheated

Durban - A woman who married her rag doll claims that he cheated on her. The 37-year-old Brazilian woman claimed that she found text messages on his phone from another woman. She said they are now sleeping in separate beds.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes made headlines earlier this year after she revealed that she married Marcelo in a ceremony attended by 250 people in December last year. She had been “pregnant” with his “child” and wanted to get married before she gave birth. The couple then spent their honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro.

The Daily Mail reported that Moraes confronted her husband about cheating and he denied it. She said she found out through a friend who saw Marcelo entering a motel with another woman while she was in hospital when their “son”, Marcelinho, was ill with a virus. She said she thought her friend was lying but she went through his phone and found the messages between her husband and the other woman. She said her husband told her he loved her and was asking for forgiveness and crying.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes and her “son”, Marcelinho Picture: Facebook Moraes said there was a lot of shouting during their argument which upset their son and chose not to kick Marcelo out so she suggested he sleep in another bedroom. The woman said while she did not completely forgive her husband, she could not live without him.

