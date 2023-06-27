Western Cape’s top majorette team needs your support

Cape Town - One of the top majorette teams in the Western Cape is headed to the national championship but needs your help getting there. The Avondale Senior Majorettes from Atlantis on the West Coast was established in 2016 and has since taken the sport by storm dominating competitions.

However, they now need financial assistance in getting to the Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA) National Championship taking place at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town from July 7 until July 11. Head coach, Kaylene Cordom said the first two years since its establishment the team took time to fine-tune their skills and find their feet. Avondale Senior Majorettes from Atlantis. Picture: Supplied The team comprises of 30 girls from ages 12 to 21.

In 2018, when they competed, they placed 4th in the Western Cape. “In 2018, Avondale Seniors then won second place for all categories, including subbies and leader categories, and first place at the South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (SAMCA) National Championship in the President League held in Oudtshoorn,” Cordom said. “In 2019, we were placed 4th in the Western Cape again - at the SAMCA National Championship held in East London. Avondale Senior Majorettes won first place for all group categories in the President League,” she said.

Avondale Senior Majorettes from Atlantis. Picture: Supplied The team took a break along with the rest of the world when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In 2021, Cordom said the team joined the FDDCMSA. “We still couldn’t compete physically, but we were lucky enough with the new technology and had online competitions where our athletes did extremely well.

“In mid 2021, contact sports were allowed with strict Covid-19 regulations. Avondale Senior Majorettes were crowned second place in The Western Cape,” she said. Avondale Senior Majorettes from Atlantis. Picture: Supplied Cordom said when competition started get tough for the team, they were able to take third place in the Western Cape in 2022. However, the team still qualified for the national championship which was held in Bloemfontein.

“The team was crowned fifth place in South Africa,” Cordom said proudly. This year, the team has been named the best team in the Western Cape and are excited to hit the ground running during the latest championship where they hope to bring home the gold. However, a lack of financial support has the team on edge that they may just not make it to the competition.

The team needs R10,000 for registration, of which R8,000 is already in the bag. They still do not have a sponsor for transport which is estimated to cost R17,500. This is beside food costs which will also have to be covered. Team manager, Lynette Olivier said this team is a saving grace to many of the children. “This sport is the passion of these girls coming from underprivileged homes, it's their safe home. They call it a sisterhood.