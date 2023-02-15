What happened today in history (February 15) from a South African perspective

399BC Athens philosopher Socrates, 70 – the father of Western philosophical tradition – is sentenced to death by choosing to drink hemlock for his democratic views, atheism and for ‘corrupting the youth.

1642 Astronomer and physicist Galileo Galilei is born in Pisa, Italy. He was the first to use a telescope and controversially said the sun, not the earth, was the centre of the solar system.

1809 Inventor Cyrus McCormick is born in Rockbridge County, Virginia. He gave the world the horse-drawn mechanical reaper, which freed farmers from hard labour and contributed to the development of vast areas of the American Great Plains.

1839 Regulations are proclaimed for the layout of a third Voortrekker town – and the first in Natal – named Pietermartizburg, after Piet Retief and Gerrit Maritz who Dingaan had murdered along with 70 of their followers.