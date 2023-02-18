What happened today in history (February 18) from a South African perspective

1676 Two young lions are sent from Cape Town to Ceylon as a gift to the King of Kandy.

1766 A mutiny by 140 captive Malagasy begins on the slave ship Meermin, leading to the ship’s destruction at Cape Agulhas and the recapture of the instigators. Some 63 000 slaves were brought to the Cape by the Dutch, not just from Madagascar, but elsewhere. Many South Africans are their descendants.

1885 The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published.

1900 Imperial forces suffer their worst single-day loss of life on Bloody Sunday when 1 270 British troops are killed or injured on the first day of the Battle of Paardeberg.