What made headlines back in the day on February 20

1850 Laden with prisoners, the ship Neptune returns to England from Simon’s Bay, where it had been anchored from September 1849. The 288 prisoners shackled aboard couldn’t go ashore because the burghers opposed a penal settlement, such as in Australia, in the Cape Colony.

1910 The legless fighter ace who fought in the Battle of Britain, Royal Air Force Group Captain Sir Douglas Bader is born.

1917 The troopship SS Mendi collides with the RMS Darro near the Isle of Wright and sinks taking with her 616 Black South Africans, who were on their way to France to fight for the Allies. ‘Be quiet and calm, my countrymen. What is happening now is what you came to do ... you are going to die, but that is what you came to do. Brothers, we are drilling the death drill. I, a Xhosa, say you are my brothers ... Swazis, Pondos, Basotho ... so let us die like brothers. We are the sons of Africa. Raise your war-cries, brothers, for though they made us leave our assegais in the kraal, our voices are left with our bodies’, were reputed to be the last words of Rev Wauchope Dyobha, who went down with the ship.