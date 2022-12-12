Win a 4 ball voucher at the Jewel of the North, Durbanville Golf Club in the northern suburbs of Cape Town by supporting a child with cancer through Cupcakes of Hope.

In this week's episode we were joined by Springbok & Western Province Legend Rob Louw to play the Signature Hole at the Durbanville Golf Club. Rob represented South Africa 19 times in international test rugby and domestically Louw won 6 Currie Cup championships for Western Province and 4 rugby league medals for Wiggin.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week’s Signature Hole is the 17th at Durbanville. Nicknamed 'Tigers Eye Matrix', this Par 3 Stroke 13 (192 meters) is a long and deceptive short hole that requires a wood for many handicap golfers. The green is an inviting target, as it is below the level of the tee. Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726). Their aim is to raise awareness and funds for the medical assistance of children with cancer here in South Africa. To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series.

Show your support and help these young, brave cancer warriors through Cupcakes of Hope. Simply click on the link below and purchase a R100 raffle ticket to be entered into the weekly draw. Click here to enter This week's golf voucher is generously gifted by Durbanville Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement