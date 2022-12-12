Win a 4 ball voucher at the Jewel of the North, Durbanville Golf Club in the northern suburbs of Cape Town by supporting a child with cancer through Cupcakes of Hope.

In this week's episode we were joined by Springbok & Western Province Legend Rob Louw to play the Signature Hole at the Durbanville Golf Club.
Rob represented South Africa 19 times in international test rugby and domestically Louw won 6 Currie Cup championships for Western Province and 4 rugby league medals for Wiggin.
This week’s Signature Hole is the 17th at Durbanville. Nicknamed 'Tigers Eye Matrix', this Par 3 Stroke 13 (192 meters) is a long and deceptive short hole that requires a wood for many handicap golfers. The green is an inviting target, as it is below the level of the tee.
Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726). Their aim is to raise awareness and funds for the medical assistance of children with cancer here in South Africa.
To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series.
Show your support and help these young, brave cancer warriors through Cupcakes of Hope. Simply click on the link below and purchase a R100 raffle ticket to be entered into the weekly draw.
This week's golf voucher is generously gifted by Durbanville Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa.
Golf Club was founded in 1967, Durbanville Golf Club has established a firm reputation for camaraderie and sportsmanship, snd is often referred to as "The Jewel of the North".
The Club enjoys an active membership where both young and old enjoy their passion for the game and its related social opportunities, with the clubhouse and facilities being extremely popular among members and visitors alike.